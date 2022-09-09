Douglas, Conway (Photo: Alex Wolff / Concierge Photography)

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Classic Hits WBZO (103.1 MAX FM)/LONG ISLAND morning host JIM DOUGLAS and PD/afternoon host TOMMY CONWAY have exited the station, along with ND/traffic reporter BRETT LEVINE. CONWAY tells ALL ACCESS that the hosts were let go YESTERDAY (9/8) by the station, a MARCONI RADIO AWARDS nominee this year; their pages were removed from the station website midday FRIDAY. ALL ACCESS has reached out to CONNOISSEUR for comment.

CONWAY is an 18 year veteran of LONG ISLAND radio with stints at WALK and MAX FM; DOUGLAS served as morning host since the MAX FM format's launch in 2015 and previously hosted at WWFS (FRESH 102.7)/NEW YORK and WKJY (KJOY 98.3)/LONG ISLAND.

CONWAY tells ALL ACCESS, "The two of us will be playing some golf together in the crisp FALL air over the next few weeks, and are both looking forward to what’s next."

Reach CONWAY at TConwayLI@hotmail.com and DOUGLAS at jpdoug1@optonline.net.

