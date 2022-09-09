Brown To Take Over 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Next Week

RCA NASHVILLE artist KANE BROWN released his third studio album, DIFFERENT MAN, TODAY (9/9). The 17-track set features previously released songs “Grand,” “Like I Love Country Music,” “Whiskey Sour,” “One Mississippi,” “Leave You Alone” and features from BLAKE SHELTON and BROWN's wife, KATELYN BROWN.

BROWN is already in full swing with promotion for the album, and will take over two nights of JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE on TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th and 14th.

In addition, BROWN will kick off his global DRUNK OR DREAMING tour on SEPTEMBER 17th, which will include his first touring dates to AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND as well as his return to CANADA, EUROPE and the U.S. Just announced earlier this week, the U.S. leg of the tour will kick off in GRAND RAPIDS, MI on MARCH 16th, 2023 and hit 23 U.S. cities along the way before wrapping in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO at FIDDLER’S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE on SATURDAY, JUNE 10th.

