Sold

CROSSROADS BROADCASTING, LLC is selling News-Talk WBFG/PARKER'S CROSSROADS, TN to NEWS TALK WEST TENNESSEE, LLC for $500,000 ($50,000 down, $450,000 in a promissory note) less fees paid under an LMA that began on APRIL 1st.

In other filings with the FCC, STEREO 97, INC. is selling Classic Country KAVV (CAVE 97.7 FM)/BENSON, AZ to REDROCK MEDIA GROUP LLC for $200,000.

CONNER MEDIA CORPORATION has closed on the sale of Classic Country WKOO-A-W263DF (100.5 KIX FM)/ROSE HILL, NC to MEGA MEDIA, INC. for $100,000. The buyer has been programming the station under a Time Brokerage Agreement since 2019.

PAUL IZARD COMMUNICATIONS LLC has closed on the sale of WGWE/LITTLE VALLEY, NY to FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. for $1 and fees and expenses incurred in reinstating the station's license.

ALPINE BROADCASTING CORPORATION has closed on the sale of AC WAVV/NAPLES PARK, FL to FORT MYERS BROADCASTING COMPANY for $8 million.

SOUTH CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING INC. has closed on the sale of Southern Gospel KOUI/LOUISVILLE, MS to JOY CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES CHURCH for $10.

And PARKER CANNAN's CANFIN ENTERPRISES, INC. has closed on the sale of Sports KZQQ-A (FOX SPORTS 1560), News-Talk KWKC-A, and Spanish Hits KKHR (STAR 106.3)/ABILENE, TX to WESTEX TELCO LLC for $350,000.

