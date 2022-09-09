Lizzo (Courtesy: Lizzo)

The GRAMMY Award-winning singer announced she’s teaming up with the nonprofit voter engagement organization HEADCOUNT to encourage her fans to vote in the upcoming NOVEMBER elections. HEADCOUNT volunteers will be present at venues along Lizzo’s tour to encourage her fans and concertgoers to check their registration status and register to vote.

People can sign up to be a volunteer and also see LIZZO’s available tour dates here.

« see more Net News