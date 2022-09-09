Warnings

The FCC's Enforcement Bureau has issued notices to the owners of properties from which the Commission determined four alleged pirate radio station operations were operated.

The notices were served on HAGER MANAGEMENT, INC., owner of a BROOKLYN property from which an unlicensed station on 98.9 FM was heard; EDWARD P. STALLWORTH, owner of a BATTLE CREEK, MI property housing a pirate station on 89.1 FM; ONICK BOUQUET, owner of a property in BRENTWOOD, NY where a pirate station on 105.7 FM was located; and ALEX WEISS, LILI WEISS, KAREN WEISS, and EDWARD WEISS, owners of a property in GREAT NECK, LI at which an unlicensed station operated on 105.5 FM.

The owners have ten days from TODAY (9/9) to respond with evidence that pirate radio operations from their properties have ceased, and will face a fine of up to $2,149,551 if the COMMISSION determines that the unlicensed stations continued to operate.

