Post Malone (Photo: Paul Smith-Featureflash / Shutterstock.com)

POST MALONE along with DRE LONDON announce they will hold official tour parties in select cities, hosted by DON LOURDES. Venues will include NEW YORK’s GRAMERCY THEATRE, and the HOUSE OF BLUES in HOUSTON and CHICAGO.

Tickets for both the concerts and after parties are available through LIVE NATION.

