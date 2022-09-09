Tyler Hubbard

The new video by TYLER HUBBARD called “Everybody Needs A Bar,” co-written by HUBBARD, JORDAN SCHMIDT and ZACHARY KALE, was filmed in NASHVILLE and is from the six-song release “Dancin’ In the Country.”

HUBBARD said, “Making the video for ‘Everybody Needs A Bar’ was an amazing experience. Everybody should have a place - their own version of a bar - to go where they feel a sense of welcoming and belonging. I think we were able to create that vibe in this video. And having all these actors with me for two videos made the process incredibly fun and I think in its own way told the story of the song.”

You can watch the video for “Everybody Needs A Bar” here.

