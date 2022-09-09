New Board Members & Hires

THE RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION (RSF) has announced internal promotions and a new staff hire, as well as board members, an industry advisor and celebrity ambassador additions to the expanding non-profit organization. The announcements come as the non-profit prepares for the opening of its newest studio in 2023 at COHEN CHILDREN’S MEDICAL CENTER in QUEENS, NY, with additional new studio builds to be announced later this year.

NICOLE MEAD and KATIE KLOCHANY have been elevated internally to expanded roles; MEAD to VP/Business Development and Operations, and KLOCHANY to Digital Strategy and CRM Specialist. FAITH HALFPAP is joining the team as an administrative assistant. PHIL GUERINI, CEO/JONAS GROUP ENTERTAINMENT, and CLAUDINE CAZIAN, Dir./Global Creator & Public Figure Programs for META, have been added to the board, while KEITH ROTHSCHILD, Head/Promotions at RCA RECORDS, and DEVIN DETORO, RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT have been added as industry advisors. Additionally, NASHVILLE- based country music group RESTLESS ROAD will be added to the FOUNDATION’s list of celebrity ambassadors.

GUERINI said, “I’m honored to join the board for the RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION. Having worked with the foundation for almost a decade on special talent visits and content opportunities, I’ve seen firsthand the impact their SEACREST Studios have on patients and their families in children’s hospitals across the country. The foundation is providing such a unique and creative experience and I look forward to supporting their goals and initiatives in a more formal role.”

CAZIAN added, “It’s an honor and privilege to join the RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION board whose mission to heal and inspire children through the power of entertainment has always been close to my heart. It’s a full circle moment returning to the foundation as a board member having helped launch the first Seacrest Studio in Atlanta back in 2010 and I could not be prouder of the incredible work the foundation has accomplished over the last decade.”

