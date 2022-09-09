Paying Tribute

SIRIUSXM is paying tribute to QUEEN ELIZABETH II with a limited-run QUEEN ELIZABETH Tribute Channel, featuring music from artists she knighted and honored.

On SUNDAY, SEPT. 11th, SIRIUSXM Channel 27 will carry music all-day from artists the Queen knighted or honored, including PAUL MCCARTNEY, ELTON JOHN, MICH JAGGER, ADELE, BONO, and ROGER DALTREY among others, as well as a four-hour music special hosted by 1st Wave’s RICHARD BLADE.

The QUEEN ELIZABETH Tribute Channel is also available via the SXM app and streaming.

