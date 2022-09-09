Tim Rainey

EVANS BROADCAST GROUP Alternative KRAT (ALT 92.1)/RENO-SPARKS, NV, has hired TIM "RAYNE" RAINEY for mornings.

The RENO native comes home from serving as PD/morning show host at AUDACY Top 40 KUDL (106.5 THE END)/SACRAMENTO. RAYNE has also programmed AUDACY Alternative WDZH (98.7 AMP RADIO)/DETROIT and URBAN ONE Top 40 WNOW (RADIO NOW 100.9)/ INDIANAPOLIS. In addition, RAYNE serves as PA announcer for the minor-league SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS and does fill in for the SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS. He began his career in the local market at KDOT, KNEV, and KWNZ while still in high school, then graduated from UNLV.

Commented TIM, “Growing up in RENO, it’s great to be back on the air in the city that started it all for me. ALT 92.1 has quickly become the alternative music voice of the TRUCKEE MEADOWS and I’m excited to be a part of it.

“ALT 92.1 is terrific. This week alone, I’ve had THE KILLERS, JACK WHITE and MANESKIN on the show, and I've asked the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS and TAME IMPALA to join me next week.”

Added GM HENRY EVANS, “TIM is a great addition to the ALT 92.1 team. He’s a native NEVADAN, has major-market experience, and a passion for the format. We’re anticipating big things for his morning show, and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

