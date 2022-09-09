'Outstanding Business' Winner

SARKES TARZIAN Triple A WTTS/INDIANAPOLIS was the only radio station named "Outstanding Business" in the 2022 INDIANA PHILATHROPY AWARDS, presented by the ASSOCIATION OF FUNDRAISING PROFESSIONALS. The complete list can be found here.

WTTS will be honored during a special luncheon on NOVEMBER 17th at the INDIANA ROOF BALLROOM. WTTS is the first radio station to receive the “Outstanding Business” award in the program’s 40-year history.

Commented WTTS President/GM BRAD HOLTZ, “This is a humbling honor and a true testament to the work our team does every day to best serve our listeners, our advertisers, and the community in general. Service is a core value of our organization, and it’s incredibly gratifying to be recognized in this special way.”

Annual philanthropic efforts at WTTS include ROCK TO READ, a series of concerts that provide funds to summer reading programs as well as ROCK ON THE RIVER, a summer benefit for INDIANA WISH, and WTTS CAN CONCERTS, which support organizations such as WHEELER MISSION and MOTHER HUBBARD'S CUPBOARD in BLOOMINGTON. Over the past two years, WTTS has been active in raising the profile of the VETERANS MATTER and the VETERANS GOLF ASSOCIATION support organizations.

