Louis Tomlinson Cocktail Party

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE announced a "Faith In The Future" cocktail party featuring ex-ONE DIRECTION member LOUIS TOMLINSON, SEPTEMBER 20th.

Several listeners will have the opportunity to have a drink while enjoying new music from TOMLINSON, a Q+A, and a photo op with the "Bigger than Me" singer.

Commented PD JONATHAN SHUFORD, "LOUIS TOMLINSON is one of the biggest superstars in music, and we're excited to have the opportunity to let fans enjoy his incredible new body of work before it's released out into the world."\

The event takes at the LATE GREAT speakeasy inside VIRGIN HOTELS NASHVILLE. For more information, go here.

« see more Net News