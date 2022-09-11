Payne & Murdocco

LOTUS RADIO Active Rock KDOT(ROCK 104.5)/RENO is adding market veteran CHRIS PAYNE to Afternoons and GAILYN MURDOCCO to Middays effective MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th. PAYNE replaces OM/PD JAVE PATTERSON, who is stepping off the air to focus on his OM duties, while MURDOCCO replaces MOLLY, who moves over to Afternoons at sister station Adult Hits KWEE (WeFM).

PAYNE was formerly the APD/MD for former Alternative KRZQ/RENO and did Afternoons for KDOT from 1997 to 2001. PATTERSON said, "CHRIS was one of the first people I met when I landed in RENO back in 1999. He is truly one of a kind with a larger-than-life personality. CHRIS is also the main media man for our local AAA Championship RENO ACES baseball team and RENO ICE RAIDERS minor league hockey team. When we brought him back aboard the spaceship two months ago, he was almost instantly named Best DJ in RENO by 'The Reno News And Review.' It was at that point I knew CHRIS was gonna steal my job!"

MURDOCCO was a former midday talent for KDOT and cluster Classic Rock KOZZ from 2002 to 2005. PATTERSON said, "GAILYN and I worked together at the start of my tenure here in RENO. She is a fantastic rock fanatic who got 'The Sickness' to do radio by interning for our night guy, LOU BRUTUS, way back in the day. Being a TRUCKEEE native and wonderful mother, GAILYN took the needed reprieve from radio for the last two decades to focus on the responsibilities of raising her kids. We are happy to have someone of her passion and talents back in the LOTUS FAMILY!"

