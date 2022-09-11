Art Vuolo: Host With The Most

ART VUOLO reached back to his renowned radio dream lunches in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA to host an impromptu gathering of radio luminaries at SWEET BASIL'S CAFE in LIVINGSTON, NJ, last FRIDAY.

VUOLO originally started the tradition in 2009 with six friends at a restaurant in the SAN FERNANDO VALLEY,

Commented ART, “It was so much fun 15 months ago in JERSEY with three other radio pals, that it instantly ballooned to 13 people last FRIDAY.”

Among those trading old radio war stories were (pictured below l-r): ROBBY & ROCHELLE from "The Boss" at the JERSEY shore; CBS-FM's PATTY STEELE and former Z100 PD STEVE KINGSTON, radio legend JOEY REYNOLDS, ex-WFAN/NEW YORK PD MARK CHERNOFF, music authority RON FARBER, HARRY MARRISON's daughter PATTI; radio fan MARK WOLODARSKY and CBS-FM's BROADWAY BILL.













