Benztown, P1 Media Group Webinar

BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP present a free webinar, "The Incredible NOW! Radio Success Story," THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th, featuring NOW! RADIO VP/Programming MARK HUNTER and PATTISON MEDIA Director/Programming ROSS WINTERS. Registration is available here.

The webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN and P1 MEDIA GROUP KEN BENSON, featuring NOW!'s HUNTER and PATTISON MEDIA's WINTERS. PATTISON MEDIA is CANADA's largest western-based media company.

HUNTER started his radio career in 1985, when he was hired on his 19th birthday to work with RAWLCO in SASKATCHEWAN, SASKATOON, PRINCE ALBERT and REGINA. He was on-air, producer, creative director, and News/Talk producer before he got his dream job as PD in 2000. In 2009, HUNTER was named PD of a new station license at CKNO-F/EDMONTON, and eight months later, NOW! RADIO was born. He programmed 102.3 NOW! RADIO EDMONTON for 10 years, and is currently a Senior Programmer for PATTISON MEDIA, working in markets including CALGARY, WINNIPEG and BRITISH COLUMBIA.

WINTERS began his radio career as a DJ at a Top 40 radio station in VICTORIA, BC. He was PD at legendary CANADIAN rock stations in WINNIPEG, VANCOUVER and TORONTO. While programming ROCK 101 in VANCOUVER, he also served as National PD for CORUS ENTERTAINMENT. He spent time as a researcher and consultant before joining PATTISON MEDIA as Director/Programming in 2015.

In the 30-minute webinar, HUNTER and WINTERS will share their thoughts on programming successful radio stations today, and the power of doing things differently.

For more information, contact BENZTOWN's SUSAN AKSU at sa@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

