Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Harry Holds Top Spot; Post/Doja, Doja 'Vegas', Steve Lacy Up 1000+ Spins; Yung Gravy Top 15; Elton/Britney Top 20

* COLUMBIA has the top three songs again this week as HARRY STYLES spends a second week at #1 with "Late Night Talking"

* Three songs inside the top 10 are up over 1000 spins

* POST MALONE and DOJA CAT remain at 5* with "I Like You (A Happier Song,"), but are up 1067 spins

* DOJA CAT is +1534 spins and moves 8*-7* with "Vegas"

* STEVE LACY improves 1107 spins, up 10*-9* with "Bad Habit"

* YUNG GRAVY goes top 15 with "Betty (Get Money)", climbing 17*-15* and +465 spins

* ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS are top 20 with "Hold Me Closer," moving 21*-19* and +1280 spins

* JAX enters the top 25, up 26*-23* with "Victoria's Secret," and up just shy of 500 spins

* MACKLEMORE leads the debuts this week with "MANIAC," featuring WINDSER, entering at 36* and +351 spins

* LOUIS TOMLINSON debuts at 39* with "Bigger Than Me”

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA debut at 40* with "I'm Good (Blue)," at +504 spins

Rhythmic: Cardi B Holds Top Spot; Lil Baby Runner Up; Nicki Top 5; DJ Khaled/Drake & Lil Baby Top 10

* CARDI B holds the top spot with "Hot Ish," featuring YE & LIL DURK for a 2nd week

* LIL BABY is the runner up with "In A Minute," leaping 4*-2* and +607 spins

* NICKI MINAJ jumps into the top 5, up 7*-5* with "Super Freaky Girl," up 739 spins and over 1500 the last two weeks

* DJ KHALED goes top 10 as "STAYING ALIVE," featuring DRAKE & LIL BABY, moves 12*-9* at +313 spins

* YUNG GRAVY is top 15 at Rhythmic as well with "Betty (Get Money)", up 17*-15* and +155 spins

* DOJA CAT is now top 20 with "Vegas," rising 22*-17* and +357 spins

* TEMS also enters the top 20 with "Free Mind," leaping 21*-18* and +301 spins

* Three songs outside the top 20 are up over 300 spins this week

* YG goes 29*-23* with "Toxic," at +364 spins

* ARMANI WHITE is top 25, moving 31*-25* with "Billie Eilish," at +341 spins

* POST MALONE is up 321 spins and rising 33*-27* with "Wrapped Around Your Finger"

* MEGAN THEE STALLION debuts at 39* with "Her," up 315 spins

* DVSN enters at 40* with "If I Get Caught"

Urban: Future Returns To #1; Sleazyworld Go Top 5; Burna Boy Top 10; Brent Faiyaz Top 15

* FUTURE returns to #1 with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE & TEMS

* SLEAZYWORLD GO goes top 5, up 6*-4* with "Sleazy Flow," up 390 spins

* CITY GIRLS rise 9*-7* with "Good Love," featuring USHER and +470 spins

* BURNA BOY goes top 10, moving 12*-9* with "Last Last" and +295 spins

* BRENT FAIYAZ hits the top 15, climbing 17*-12* with "All Mine," up 435 spins

* TORY LANEZ goes top 20, up 22*-19* with "It Doesn't Matter" - up 132 spins

* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK also enters the top 20, up 26*-20* with "Can't Stop Won't Stop," up 353 spins

* TAFIA debuts at #39 with "Paper Route," featuring YOUNG DOLPH

* GIVEON enters at 40* with "Lost Me"

Hot AC: Nicky Youre/Dazy Hold Top Spot; Harry Styles 'Late' Top 3; Elton/Britney Top 15; Lizzo Top 20

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY spend another week atop the Hot AC chart with "Sunroof"

* HARRY STYLES is now top 3 with "Late Night Talking," up 4*-3* and is +193 spins

* SIA is up 192 spins and moves 5*-4* with "Unstoppable"

* ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS go top 15, up 17*-15* with "Hold Me Closer," up 553 spins

* LIZZO goes top 20, up 21*-20* with "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," up 21*-20*

* JAX is +214 but holds at 24* with "Victoria's Secret"

* HARRY STYLES debuts at 36* with "Music For A Sushi Restaurant"

Active Rock: Pop Evil New #1; Five Finger, Motionless Top 5; I Prevail Top 10; Ghost, Slipknot Top 20

* POP EVIL take over the top spot with "Eye Of The Storm"

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH go top 5, up 6*-4* with "Times Like These," up 84 spins

* MOTIONLESS IN WHITE also leap into the top 5, rising 7*-5* with "Masterpiece"

* I PREVAIL go 11*-9* with "Bad Things" as they enter the top 10

* GHOST go top 20, rising 21*-18* with "Spillways," up 49 spins

* SLIPKNOT also enter the top 20, moving 22*-20* with "Yen"

* THE RETALIATORS leap 31*-26* with "Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)," at +104 spins

* AYRON JONES debuts at 36* with "Filthy"

* NEW YEARS DAY enters at 40* with "Hurts Like Hell"

Alternative: The Killers Hold Top Spot; Vance Joy Top 3; Death Cab Top 5; Chili Peppers Top 10

* THE KILLERS hold the top spot with "Boy," for a 2nd week

* VANCE JOY goes top 3, up 4*-3* with "Clarity"

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE enter the top 5, up 7*-4* with "Here To Forever," up 126 spins

* DIRTY HEADS are nearing the top 5, rising 9*-6* with "Life's Been Good" at +145 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS go top 10, up 12*-7* at +173 spins

* BEACH WEATHER enter the top 15, up 18*-14* and +285 spins

* PANIC! AT THE DISCO go top 20, up 22*-18* with "Don't Let The Light Go Out," up 196 spins

* MARCUS MUMFORD also enters the top 20, rising 21*-19* with "Grace" - up 88 spins

* WET LEG leaps 35*-27* with "Wet Dream," up 118 spins

* INTERRUPTERS debut at 40* with "Raised By Wolves"

Triple A: Death Cab For Cutie Hold Top Spot; The 1975 Runner Up; The Killers Top 3; Marcus Mumford, Caamp Top 10

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE hold the top spot for a 5th week with "Here To Forever"

* THE 1975 soar into the runner up slot, moving 7*-2* with "Part Of The Band," up 75 spins

* THE KILLERS also go top 3, moving 5*-3* with "Boy"

* MARCUS MUMFORD enters the top 10, rising 11*-9* with "Grace"

* CAAMP goes top 10, with a 13*-10* jump for "The Otter"

* ROSA LINN hits the top 15, up 18*-12* with "SNAP," up 74 spins

* THE HEAVY HEAVY leaps 19*-14* with "Miles And Miles"

* STEVE LACY soars 24*-15* with "Bad Habit," up 50 spins

* NIKKI LANE goes top 20, up 23*-16* with "First High"

* NOAH KAHAN leaps into the top 20, rising 27*-19* with "Stick Season"

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS debut at 26* with "Tippa My Tongue"

* YEAH YEAH YEAHS enter at 27* with "Burning"

* MICHIGANDER debut at 28* with "Stay Out Of It"

* THE NATIONAL debut at 30* with "Weird Goodbyes," featuring BON IVER

« see more Net News