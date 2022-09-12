Rankers

PODTRAC has released its AUGUST 2022 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts.

19 of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from JULY, while the average unique U.S. monthly audience for the top 20 rose 18% from JULY and was up 35% year-over-year, and total global downloads rose 7% month-over-month and increased 68% year-over-year.

The publisher rankings, ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

1. HEARTRADIO (689 active shows)

2. WONDERY (204 shows)

3. NPR (49 shows)

4. NEW YORK TIMES (12 shows)

5. NBC NEWS (60 shows)

6. DAILY WIRE (13 shows)

7. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (111 shows)

8. PODCASTONE (156 shows)

9. BARSTOOL SPORTS (93 shows)

10. PRX (99 shows)

11. FOX AUDIO NETWORK (86 shows)

12. CNN (52 shows)

13. PARAMOUNT (108 shows)

14. BLAZE MEDIA (18 shows)

15. CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK (464 shows)

16. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (1 show)

17. ALL THINGS COMEDY (67 shows)

18. WNYC STUDIOS (28 shows)

19. BBC (830 shows)

20. AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (52 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

1. THE DAILY (last month #1)

2. MORBID (2)

3. UP FIRST (4)

4. NPR NEWS NOW (3)

5. DATELINE NBC (6)

6. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5)

7. SMARTLESS (7)

8. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (8)

9. PARDON MY TAKE (11)

10. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (9)

11. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (13)

12. MY FAVORITE MURDER (10)

13. CNN 5 THINGS (15)

14. 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (16)

15. FOX NEWS RADIO HOURLY NEWSCAST (12)

16. THE JORDAN HARBINGER SHOW (14)

17. TODAY, EXPLAINED (21)

18. FRESH AIR (20)

19. RADIOLAB (17)

20. WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (18)

