ACAST is bundling some of its existing and new soccer podcasts into a development program and advertising package under the football club-like umbrella name "ACAST UNITED." The shows included in the initial lineup are "THE BEAUTIFUL GAME," "GOAL DIGGERS," The U.S.-based "MANAGING EXPECTATIONS," "SHARKY DOES SPORT," and "UPFRONT."

Partnership Manager EMI GEDDES said, “Our first line-up for ACAST UNITED includes some of the biggest grassroots podcast talent out there. We’ve spent the early part of the year scouting for these podcasts, and with the support of the wider ACAST team, we’ll help these podcasters grow, find their valuable audience and earn more money. Throughout the season we’ll add new creators to the team, and present an unbeatable package of football podcasts for brands and advertisers to support.”

