Haskell

Former MAX MEDIA/NORFOLK VP/Operations and Programming EDDIE HASKELL is returning to CUMULUS MEDIA Country KRST (COUNTRY 92.3)/ALBUQUERQUE as midday host, effective TODAY (9/12) The veteran Country personality previously worked at KRST from 2004-13.

PD BEV RAINEY said, “EDDIE’S love for ALBUQUERQUE and heritage in the market will shine on the KRST airwaves.”

“EDDIE just has fun on the radio," added OM KRIS ABRAMS, “and he certainly knows KRST and ALBUQUERQUE.”

HASKELL said, “I could not be more excited to be coming home to KRST. I was dying to get back to ALBUQUERQUE and thank BEV RAINEY, KRIS ABRAMS, and VP/Market Manager JEFF BERRY for making it happen.”

« see more Net News