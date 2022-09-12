Prison Sentence

Former SOVEREIGN COMMUNICATIONS Full Service WSOO-A/SAULT STE. MARIE, MI morning host JIM DISANTO has been sentenced to 5 1/2 to 15 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd degree.

DISANTO had been arrested in 2020, accused by a woman of sexual abuse occurring when she was a child in 1982-1991; he pleaded guilty in JULY and will be eligible for parole in 2028.

« see more Net News