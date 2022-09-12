Gunnell (Photo: LinkedIn)

WARNERMEDIA EVP/Head of Monetization and Data Platforms TERRI GUNNELL has joined AUDACY as EVP/Advertising Technology, Products and Platforms.

“TERRI’s extensive technical expertise, ability to administer and guide large budgets and staff, combined with her commitment to building collaborative teams, makes her a perfect candidate to take on this role,” said CRO BRIAN BENEDIK. “We look forward to her owning this rapidly growing portion of our business to help us best serve our clients, partners and consumers.”

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity at AUDACY to build out a robust advertising technology, products and platform division to support the growing revenue organization working with BRIAN BENEDIK,” said GUNNELL. “Streamlining and transforming the business requires a comprehensive people/process/platform vision and strategy that will empower and strengthen our internal operations and improve the client experience. We are striving for happy customers -- internally and externally – and I’m looking forward to helping AUDACY navigate this next chapter.”

