KLTY/Dallas Morning Host Frank Reed Announces Retirement
by Todd Stach
September 12, 2022 at 7:52 AM (PT)
SALEM MEDIA Contemporary Christian KLTY/DALLAS Morning Host FRANK REED announced his retirement at the end of the year after thirty years at the station. Watch his emotional FACEBOOK live video here.
FRANK, STARLENE & HUDSON will take the morning show on the road every THURSDAY this FALL so that listeners can say goodbye in person.
Find out more about the farewell tour here.