Cannon

Syndicated radio host and FOX "THE MASKED SINGER" host NICK CANNON will host the 2022 NAB MARCONI RADIO AWARDS on OCTOBER 19th during NAB SHOW NEW YORK. CANNON will be joined by his fellow AUDACY Classic Hip Hop WXBK (94.5 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK host DJ SCRATCH, who will provide music for the ceremony.

“NAB is excited to be joined by the talented NICK CANNON and DJ SCRATCH to honor the on-air voices and local stations that have shined brightest over the past year as we return to an in-person MARCONI RADIO AWARDS,” said NAB EVP/Industry Affairs APRIL CARTY-SIPP. “We look forward to welcoming the broadcast community to this crowd-pleasing and lively celebration of the best in radio.”

