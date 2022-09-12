-
KWAM/Memphis Ups Ben Deeter To News Anchor
September 12, 2022 at 8:14 AM (PT)
STARNES MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KWAM-A-W300DE (THE MIGHTY 990)/MEMPHIS has promoted "WAKE UP MEMPHIS WITH TIM VAN HORN" Exec. Dir. BEN DEETER to full-time news anchor. DEETER will also anchor the station's political news coverage.
Owner TODD STARNES tells ALL ACCESS that the station plans to add more reporters and anchors; send resumes to info@kwamradio.com.
“BEN has distinguished himself as a great broadcaster and journalist during his time at KWAM,” said CEO DALTON GLASSCOCK. “He is bringing a young, fresh approach to the radio industry and we’re glad to have him at the helm of our expansion in MEMPHIS.”
“When TODD STARNES purchased KWAM he promised to create a strong, local radio news team that would deliver fair and balanced news coverage,” added GLASSCOCK. “We are delivering on that promise.”