The IAB TECH LAB has promoted SVP/Product Management & Global Programs SHAILLEY SINGH to EVP/Product and COO and Sr. Dir./Product, Programmatic Supply Chain JILL WITTKOPP to VP/Product.

“The digital advertising industry is undergoing changes and solving challenges at an unprecedented rate while simultaneously welcoming opportunities in new and existing environments across the advertising industry,” said CEO ANTHONY KATSUR. “As the industry transcends, I am honored to announce the well-deserved promotions of these executives, SHAILLEY SINGH and JILL WITTKOPP, who will continue to lead TECH LAB’s mission of driving the industry forward as we tackle issues and expand into new environments to ensure a thriving digital advertising ecosystem benefitting all constituents.”

KATSUR added, “As we navigate these rapidly changing waters, it's important for TECH LAB to promote leading executives who are willing to do the job, advocate for the industry, and collaborate on a solution. Having the right people in the right positions -- especially in these two vital roles -- is the best thing for TECH LAB, our members, and our industry. We are lucky to have people of SHAILLEY and JILL’s caliber leading the charge.”

