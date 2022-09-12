Top 10

In-house freebies for iHEARTRADIO once again led the MEDIA MONITORS national radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 5-11, and with promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL taking second place, the leading paid advertiser this week was INDEED, moving up from ninth place, followed by UPSIDE, jumping from eighth to fourth. In a week of lower numbers, the final six slots in the top 10 were occupied by advertisers either returning to the top 10 or debuting there for the first time; last week's second place finisher, PROGRESSIVE, fell out of the top 10.

The top 10:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 74244 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#3; 48635)

3. INDEED (#9; 45652)

4. UPSIDE (#8; 39703)

5. DUCKDUCKGO (#20; 36538)

6. ZIPRECRUITER (#11; 34381)

7. WENDY'S (#22; 34093)

8. KOHL'S (#17; 33094)

9. DRAFTKINGS (#34; 28945)

10. DELL (#14; 28399)

