COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI has revamped its weekday lineup and it includes the return of K. FOXX for middays. She began her career at JAMZ co-hosting "TAKEOVER” with DJ KHALED.

FOXX's media resume; WHQT/NEW YORK, WRNB/PHILADELPHIA, “THE GOSSIP GAME” on VH1, HLN's SHOWBIZ TONIGHT, UNCOMMON SENSE ON MTV, GOOD DAY PHILADELPHIA on FOX 29, and correspondent for NBC’s EXTRA.

WEDR/WHQT Branding Dir. PHIL MICHALES-TRUEBA told ALL ACCESS, "I am really proud of this lineup of talented and passionate individuals who are community focused and passionate about our craft. We continue to invest in “Live and Local” and super serving our community and advertisers with our 99 JAMZ assemble."

WEDR New Lineup (ET)

6-10a: The PAC JAM MORNING SHOW with SUPA CINDY, DJ NASTY 305, and RADIO BIG MACK (NET NEWS 8/31)

10-2p: Middays with K. FOXX

2p-6p: The Afternoon Vibe with JULEZZ (Formerly from the PAC JAM MORNING SHOW)

6-10p: Da Crib’ with DJ ENTICE

10p- mid: The Turn Up Partna’s LUCKY C And DJ SHE-J-HERCULES

