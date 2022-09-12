Bouldin (Photo: Aubrey Wise)

Independent publisher JODY WILLIAMS SONGS (JWS) has announced the elevation of CAROLINE BOULDIN from Coord. to Creative Mgr.. BOULDIN began her tenure as an intern with JWS upon the NASHVILLE-based company’s inception in the spring of 2020. A junior at BELMONT UNIVERSITY when she started, she was then hired as Coord. during her senior year.

Sr. Creative Dir. NINA FISHER said, “CAROLINE's contemporary, commercial Country tastes bring a new and distinctive perspective to our catalog. In her previous role as Coordinator, CAROLINE's singular interest in the success of our writers, coupled with her exceptional attention to detail, significantly elevated the company. We are confident that she will take on the role of Creative Manager with just as much pride and conviction."

BOULDIN added, “Since joining JODY WILLIAMS SONGS, I have been inspired by our extraordinary roster of songwriters and our innovative, collaborative team. I have immense gratitude for JODY WILLIAMS and NINA FISHER for their leadership, guidance and confidence. I can't wait to see what this next chapter has in store.”

Reach BOULDIN at caroline@jodywilliamssongs.co.

