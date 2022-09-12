April 28-30, 2023

STAGECOACH FESTIVAL's 15th anniversary lineup will feature LUKE BRYAN, KANE BROWN and CHRIS STAPLETON as headliners. The festival will take place FRIDAY, APRIL 28 through SUNDAY, APRIL 30, 2023 at EMPIRE POLO CLUB in INDIO, CA.

The Country music event will also feature performances by JON PARDI, OLD DOMINION, BROOKS & DUNN, RILEY GREEN, GABBY BARRETT, PARKER McCOLLUM, TYLER CHILDERS, ZZ TOP, BRELAND, TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS, BRYAN ADAMS, ELLE KING, MORGAN WADE, NIKO MOON, DIPLO and many more.

Chef GUY FIERI’s STAGECOACH SMOKEHOUSE will be back again for its fourth year to reveal new chefs, pit bosses and BBQ vendors. FIERI and friends will be showcasing their pits and rigs, and offering taste tests to fans throughout the weekend. Also returning next year are CALIFORNIA’s COMPTON COWBOYS, a crew of 10 Black horseback riders from a ranch called RICHLAND FARMS.

BRYAN said, “Every time I’ve played at STAGECOACH it’s even better than the time before. They have a history of delivering such an amazing fan experience that fans want to come back year after year. It’s the perfect kind of energy, and I look forward to being back.”

BROWN added, "I’m so pumped to come back and headline, and y’all better be ready for the energy we are about to bring there. We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time.”

Tickets go on sale starting this FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at 10a (PT).

« see more Net News