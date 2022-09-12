Tenpenny

Congratulations to RISER HOUSE /COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist MITCHELL TENPENNY and his promotion team for landing the #1 single at Country radio this week with "Truth About You." The song jumps from #4-#1 in its 26th week the MEDIABASE chart.

According to his PR team, the gold-certified single marks "the shortest span between #1 songs in the modern chart era with just three weeks since his last chart topper." His collaboration with labelmate CHRIS YOUNG, “At The End Of A Bar,” reached #1 the week of AUGUST 22nd (NET NEWS 8/22).

"It takes a huge team and support to bring a song to #1," said TENPENNY. "I’m so thankful to everyone, including the fans, who believed this song was special and helped bring it to the top of the charts. And to have this #1 just three weeks after being part of my last one is unbelievable. Thank you Country radio. You’ll never know how much this means to me. I’m just overwhelmed with thankfulness."

His new, 20-track album, "This Is The Heavy," releases on FRIDAY (9/16).

