Rogers (Photo: courtesy of Spirit Music)

FRANK ROGERS has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer at independent publishing company SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP. In his new role, ROGERS will globally oversee all genres of the company’s creative initiatives. He will retain his role as CEO of SPIRIT MUSIC NASHVILLE, and remains based in MUSIC CITY.

ROGERS, who has a long history as a music publishing executive, is also a multi-platinum producer and songwriter. His credits include 44 #1 singles, more than 80 top 20 singles, and over 60 RIAA-certified multi-platinum and gold records working with SCOTTY McCREERY, KEITH URBAN, DOLLY PARTON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, DARIUS RUCKER, and others

As a songwriter, he wrote hits for BRAD PAISLEY, RUCKER, McCREERY, GRANGER SMITH, CHRIS STAPLETON, KENNY ROGERS, CLINT BLACK, LEE BRICE, CLINT BLACK and others.

SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP Chairman JON SINGER said, “FRANK brings a wealth of experience to our business, both as a multi-platinum songwriter/music producer in his own right and as a highly accomplished music publishing executive with a proven history of delivering hit after hit with our roster. We are thrilled to provide SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP’s global roster of artists, songwriters, and producers of every genre the very best in executive talent and a creative executive at the helm who knows how to build business and careers for our writers. What Frank has accomplished with Spirit Music Nashville is a great example of what a music publishing community firing on all cylinders can accomplish and we look forward to seeing him apply his creative strategy throughout our global offices.”

