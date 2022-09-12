Moman

The late CHIPS MOMAN will be inducted into the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME next month at its annual gala. MOMAN enters the HALL in the new Legacy category, which will honor candidates that are deceased.

In announcing the honor, SARAH CATES, chair of the organization’s Board of Directors said, “We’re so proud to see CHIPS MOMAN memorialized in this year’s class. As demonstrated by classics such as '(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song' by B.J. THOMAS and 'Luckenbach Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love)' by WAYLON JENNINGS, CHIP’s enduring work as a songwriter is outstanding, and unforgettable and incredibly deserving of or ultimate recognition.”

He will join the previously announced CLASS OF 2022, which includes HILLARY LINDSEY, DAVID MALLORY, GARY NICHOLSON, SHANIA TWAIN, and STEVE WARINER (NET NEWS 8/2).

The 52nd Anniversary NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME gala will be held on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th at the MUSIC CITY CENTER in NASHVILLE.

