Brooks (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

In celebration of National Arts In Education Week, the CMA FOUNDATION has announced its sixth MUSIC TEACHERS OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS ceremony will be hosted by COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member and longtime music education advocate KIX BROOKS (of BROOKS & DUNN). The special event honoring 30 teachers from across the U.S., will take place on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19th at NASHVILLE’s MARATHON MUSIC WORKS.

BROOKS was instrumental in creating the foundation in 2011. He said, “When we established the CMA FOUNDATION a decade ago, our goal was to get instruments and supplies into music classrooms. Now, to see how far we’ve come and to see the ways the CMA FOUNDATION is continuing to elevate and celebrate music teachers is incredible. Every student deserves the opportunity to experience the power of music and that wouldn’t be possible without the work of these teachers. The future of our business starts with music teachers, and these are some of the best of the best.”

Each winning teacher receives $5,000, with half designated for their music program and half to support professional development and personal expenses.

