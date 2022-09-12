Sold

TRIANGLE MARKETING ASSOCIATES, INC. is selling Country WKJO (COUNTRY SUPERSTARS 102.3)/SMITHFIELD-RALEIGH, NC to CURTIS MEDIA's FM 102.3 LLC for $2.08 million.

In other filings with the FCC, MAYES EDUCATION INC. (WALDORF COLLEGE) is assigning noncommercial Variety KZOW/FOREST CITY, IA to WALDORF ACQUISITION LLC for consideration unspecified in the agreement filed with the COMMISSION.

And DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION has closed on the sale of W299DB/RICHMOND, VA to JOHN FREDERICKS' DISRUPTOR RADIO, LLC for $200,000. The primary station is News-Talk WJFN-A/CHESTER-RICHMOND, VA.

