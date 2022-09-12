Streaming September 27th

PARAMOUNT+ will exclusively premiere 11 MINUTES, a four-part documentary that will share stories of horror and survival from the 2017 ROUTE 91 MUSIC FESTIVAL in LAS VEGAS. Fifty-eight people died and more than 800 were injured when a gunman opened fire on the event. The show will debut on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th, ahead of the fifth anniversary of the tragedy on OCTOBER 1st.

JASON ALDEAN, who was onstage when the shooting began, has given 11 MINUTES his first in-depth interview, saying at first, he thought the popping noise was an equipment malfunction. “When I turned around, my bass player was just looking at me like a deer in the headlights," he said in the film. "And my security guy was on stage at that point, telling me to get down, waving me off the stage."

Also interviewed is SIRIUSXM personality STORME WARREN, an eyewitness to the event, who said, “It’s important that people know the truth out of respect for those we lost, out of those who were injured, those who are still mentally and physically scarred … that everybody’s spirits and legacies remain intact. Those friendships made that night in those 11 minutes were made for a reason. The story, to me, wasn’t about a shooter. It was about people helping each other.”

11 MINUTES shares the stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things to help others, and includes never-before-seen police body cam videos, and 911 calls. LAS VEGAS Metropolitan Police Detective JOHN HAYNES said, “People stood up at that moment and they did what needed to be done to take care of those on their left and right. Those stories need to be told."

Survivor’s guilt has been an issue for many that lived through the night, including ALDEAN who said, “It’s hard not to feel a little guilty. I mean, those people were there to support us.”

11 MINUTES provides first-person accounts from the LAS VEGAS Metropolitan Police force, trauma teams at SUNRISE HOSPITAL, and concert-goers. Viewers will accompany heavily armed officers going step-by-step as they approach the shooter’s room in MANDALAY BAY.

Watch the trailer here.

