Montgomery (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS is sending well wishes to '90s Country star JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY, who is recovering from a tour bus accident that happened on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th in TENNESSEE. The bus reportedly veered off the interstate, struck an embankment and and overturned, injuring the singer and two others on board. (WATE-TV has photos from the scene here.)

MONTGOMERY reported the incident on SATURDAY on his FACEBOOK page, stating, "YESTERDAY we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in NORTH CAROLINA. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries." He added, “Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.”

« see more Net News