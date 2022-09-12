Tickets On Sale Now

BRAD PAISLEY, DIERKS BENTLEY with HOT COUNTRY KNIGHTS, and TRACY LAWRENCE are among performers for the fifth annual "Dance Party To End ALZ" benefiting the ALZHEIMER's ASSOCIATION. The event will take place at NASHVILLE's WILDHORSE SALOON on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13th, hosted by actress siblings KIMBERLY WILLIAMS-PAISLEY and ASHLEY WILLIAMS and their brother, JAY WILLIAMS.

Performances will consist of classics from the '90s to raise funds to fight Alzheimer's and all other forms of dementia. Also expected to perform are KELLEIGH BANNEN, ASHLEY CAMPBELL, MELINDA DOOLITTLE, LINDSAY ELL, CHARLES ESTEN, CHRISSY METZ and other guests. APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY host BANNEN will also emcee the event.

WILLIAMS-PAISLEY said, “For the past five years, 'Dance Party To End ALZ' has been bringing people together to dress up, dance and experience great live music as some of the biggest names in Country music sing cover songs from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Most importantly, though, my siblings ASHLEY, JAY and I throw this event to help drive awareness and funds for a cause that affects millions of American families, including our own. To date, we’ve raised more than $1.3 million for the ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION, helping fund research that is going to one day help lead us to a cure for this devastating disease.”

General admission tickets and VIP table packages are available now.

