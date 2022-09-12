THE LOVE STATION, INC. Contemporary Christian KJTH (THE HOUSE FM)/PONCA CITY, OK completed its fall fundraising goal at 101% with help from VIDARE CREATIVE.



“It’s been an uncertain year for so many, but THE HOUSE FM listeners made last month the largest AUGUST giving in ministry history, leading to a successful fall fundraiser where the goal was met right on time,” said CEO TONY WEIR. “Our small staff did an amazing job through this season and we are very thankful for our partnership with VIDARE CREATIVE and their guidance in our fundraising efforts.”



VIDARE's Chief Client Officer BILL SCOTT commented, “THE HOUSE FM has an amazing team. In their season of growth, it's amazing to see THE HOUSE FM hit 101% of their fall fundraising goal.



THE HOUSE FM serves Central OKLAHOMA on several signals.

