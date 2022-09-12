-
Bryan Harada Named APD/MD At KSBJ/Houston
by Jeff McKay
September 12, 2022 at 1:33 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
HOPE MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KSBJ/HOUSTON has hired BRYAN HARADA as APD/MD. HARADA comes to KSBJ from GATEWAY COMMUNICATION KXBS (BOOST RADIO)/ST. LOUIS, where he was the MD/Morning Show Co-host.
KSBJ PD RANDY FOX said, “We are thrilled to have BRYAN join our team. BRYAN’s positive attitude combined with his passion for GOD and music will make him a great addition to KSBJ.”
HARADA shared, “It's been a tremendous privilege and honor getting to work in ST. LOUIS these past 6 years. Although I will miss the amazing team, I'm very excited about heading back to KSBJ. It’s a place with great people, great vision, and great listeners. And the place where I met & married my wife (literally in the building)!”
His first day will be MONDAY (9/26).