HOPE MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KSBJ/HOUSTON has hired BRYAN HARADA as APD/MD. HARADA comes to KSBJ from GATEWAY COMMUNICATION KXBS (BOOST RADIO)/ST. LOUIS, where he was the MD/Morning Show Co-host.

KSBJ PD RANDY FOX said, “We are thrilled to have BRYAN join our team. BRYAN’s positive attitude combined with his passion for GOD and music will make him a great addition to KSBJ.”

HARADA shared, “It's been a tremendous privilege and honor getting to work in ST. LOUIS these past 6 years. Although I will miss the amazing team, I'm very excited about heading back to KSBJ. It’s a place with great people, great vision, and great listeners. And the place where I met & married my wife (literally in the building)!”



His first day will be MONDAY (9/26).

