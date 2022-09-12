Townes (Photo: Corey Kelly)

COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist TENILLE TOWNES had a huge night at the CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS, picking up five trophies while co-hosting the show with BLANCO BROWN. She won Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Album of the year for “Masquerades,” Single of the Year for “Girl Who Didn’t Care," and Songwriter of the Year for the same song alongside co-writers STEPH JONES and DAVID PRAMIK. During the show, she performed "The Last Time," her newest song released earlier this month.

DALLAS SMITH won Male Artist of the Year and the Fans' Choice Award. MORGAN WALLEN won Top Selling Album of the Year for "Dangerous: The Double Album."

See the full list of CCMA winners, including the Radio Award and industry winners here.

