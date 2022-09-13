Jeff Stevens, Tamara & Bill Champlin and Kenjamin Franklin (RadioActive Talent Inc.)

In his ‘spare time’ iHEARTMEDIA DAYTON/OHIO/WEST VIRGINIA SVP/Programming & Hot AC WMMX (MIX 107.7)/DAYTON PD/mornings JEFF STEVENS has fronted the ‘80s cover band, STRANGER for years.

Last month at the station’s ‘WE WILL YACHT YOU’ concert at the GEM CITY’s FRAZE PAVILION, not only did STRANGER perform, but they also backed GRAMMY winner BILL CHAMPLIN (formerly of CHICAGO) and OSCAR winner FRANKE PREVITE (DIRTY DANCING/FRANKE & THE KNOCKOUTS) during their respective sets in front of over 2,000 happy music fans.

STEVENS also continues to host ‘THE ‘80s SHOW WITH JEFF STEVENS,’ now heard on over 65 iHEART stations.

« see more Net News