Speakers Announced

The speaker lineup has been announced for the NEW YORK leg of the international podcasting conference PODCAST DAY 24 on OCTOBER 4th. The NEW YORK event at the SVA THEATRE will be one of three taking place that day, the others being in LONDON and SYDNEY.

The schedule will include LAURA MAYER discussing her buzzy new podcast "SHAMELESS ACQUISITION TARGET"; JULEYKA ANTIGUA-WILLIAMS on ethics and values-driven podcasting; WONDER MEDIA NETWORK's SHIRA ATKINS on podcasting business models; ERIC NUZUM discussing "podcast killer" mistakes; BUMPER co-founder and former PACIFIC CONTENT Dir./Audience Development DAN MISENER; PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES' JON SCHAARS; SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's EMILY RASEKH; the CBC's TOM POWER; CHARTABLE and SPOTIFY's DAVE ZOHROB; PRX's STEPHANIE KUO; SOUNDS PROFITABLE's TOM WEBSTER and BRYAN BARLETTA; TRITON DIGITAL's JOHN ROSSO; EARBUDS PODCAST COLLECTIVE's ARIELLE NISSENBLATT; and several more.

