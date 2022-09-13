Voter Registration Contest

British singer, songwriter, and actor HARRY STYLES is teaming up with the non-partisan voter registration organization HEADCOUNT to offer a trip to LOS ANGELES for his “Harryween Show” at the KIA FORUM in INGLEWOOD on OCT. 31st.

According to the contest, you check your voter registration status, register to vote, and enter the contest here, or text “HARRY” to 57568 (texting charges may apply). One winner will receive two concert tickets, airfare and hotel, along with a package of merchandise, and a poster signed by STYLES.

