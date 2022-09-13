Coming In November

The WEST COAST edition of ON AIR FEST -- "ON AIR LA ANNEX 2022," set for NOVEMBER 3-5 at the studios of SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA, DUBLAB, and the DYNASTY TYPEWRITER comedy venue near downtown LOS ANGELES -- has announced some of the highlights of its schedule.

The event will start with another edition of the "HOT POD SUMMIT" one-day business program, hosted by HOT POD reporter ARIEL SHAPIRO, on NOVEMBER 3rd. The 3rd and 4th will offer two evenings of live tapings, performances, and listening parties at KCRW, featuring "INTO IT" host SAM SANDERS and a live performance of "NIGHT VALE PRESENTS UNLICENSED"; on the 5th, "ON AIR Open House" at DUBLAB will be followed by the taping of comedy podcasts at DYNASTY TYPEWRITER.

“ON AIR FEST continues to create a place for storytellers who are turning podcasts into an art form.” said the event's founder, SCOTT NEWMAN. “We’re thrilled to join KCRW and our partners in LA who are changing how we listen.”

ON AIR FEST's main event in BROOKLYN will be held next FEBRUARY 23-25 at the WYTHE HOTEL.

Find out more at onairfest.com.

