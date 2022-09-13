David Libert: Back In The Day

ALL ACCESS' Music.AllAccess.com site has new stories up this week on ALICE COOPER tour manager DAVID LIBERT's new memoir, "Rock And Roll Warrior," here, and an interview with indie-rock band FREEFALL RESCUE here.

The LIBERT book recounts an amazing life in the music business, which began in THE HAPPENINGS, who had a Top 40 hit with "See You In SEPTEMBER," through his stints working with ALICE COOPER, GEORGE CLINTON, THE RUNAWAYS, LIVING COLOUR and SHEILA E.

Recounting the responsibilities of a tour manager, LIBERT told ALL ACCESS' MICHAEL MORRISON, "It was also important to make things as smooth and as comfortable as possible for bands and crews that employed me. That was how to win their respect and confidence. It was also important to create an environment where everyone was having a good time. Touring is a physically grueling process, and remember, the actual stage show is only an average of 90 minutes. The remaining 22 1/2 hours should be filled with fun, camaraderie, playful pranks and lots of laughs. I tried to make all that happen. The sign of a good tour manager is when you know the people in your charge are happy you’re there."

ALL ACCESS' BRIAN ESQUIVEL spoke to indie rockers FREEFALL RESCUE, whose debut album, "Sitting On The Launchpad," was inspired by NASA and includes baby astronaut LUCA in the music video for the title track. ESQUIVEL spoke to lead singer CHRIS MOSEMAN, who says of the clip, "It brings to life the theme of the album, and the still visuals from the album artwork and the website. It’s our most definitive and cinematic to date."

