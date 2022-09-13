Power 105.1's Powerhouse Coming

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & R&B WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK announced the lineup for its annual LIVE NATION-produced POWERHOUSE, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th at PRUDENTIAL CENTER in NEWARK, NJ.

PM drive personality ANGIE MARTINEZ officially announced the all-star performers on-air, featuring KODAK BLACK, FIVIO FOREIGN, MONEYBAGG YO, TEMS, SPINKING & FRIENDS, with more to be announced.

WWPR EVP Programming/PD THEA MITCHEM said, "We're thrilled to celebrate the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B again this year at POWER 105.1’s POWERHOUSE. This will be an unforgettable show that fans will not want to miss!”

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at 12p (ET) via TICKETMASTER.COM. In addition, fans can listen to win tickets by posting on social media, tagging @power1051 @PruCenter, and using the hashtag #PowerhouseNYC.

For more information click here.

