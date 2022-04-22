NIELSEN AUDIO AUGUST '22 Ratings out TODAY for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM, DAYTON, FRESNO, GRAND RAPIDS, WILKES BARRE -SCRANTON. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming MONDAY 9/19, AUGUST '22 Ratings for BAKERSFIELD, HONOLULU, KNOXVILLE, OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS, AND TULSA.

