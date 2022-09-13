R. Kelly: Believes He Can Fly (Photo: Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

R.KELLY is once again waiting on a jury to decide his fate. After winning one and losing one, is this the third strike for the disgraced superstar performer?

Acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, KELLY was convicted of racketeering conspiracy last year in federal court in NEW YORK and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

A federal jury in his hometown of CHICAGO is deliberating this latest indictment, charging KELLY with 13 counts of producing and receiving child pornography, enticing minors to engage in criminal sexual activity, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The panel of five men and seven women were excused last night after deliberating less than four hours without reaching a verdict, and are expected to return this morning to continue their discussions.

The jury began deliberating about 1p (CT) yesterday after more than eight hours of closing arguments over two days.

Before deliberations began, KELLY’s attorney urged the jury in her closing argument to put aside any preconceived notions they may have about the singer and see “the humanity” in him when deliberating charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

JENNIFER BONJEAN asked members of the jury to treat KELLY like a “JOHN DOE,” as some of his accusers have been, not what they may have heard about him elsewhere.

“We are asking really the impossible of you, right? To put that all aside and decide this case based only on what was put into evidence,” concluded BONJEAN.

