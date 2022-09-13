CREEM Rises Again

CREEM debuts its first magazine issue in 33 years - available to existing subscribers online and in their mailboxes soon. New subscribers can access the digital version in the CREEM Archive now, as well as all issues from the magazine’s original 1969-1989 run. Limited physical copies of CREEM #001 are also available to purchase, or bundle at a discounted price with every new CREEM subscription, while supplies last.

CREEM Chairman JJ KRAMER, son of original co-founder and publisher BARRY KRAMER, commented: "CREEM never pulled punches, and we're not starting now. This first issue is big, brash, and makes a clear statement: AMERICA's only rock 'n' roll magazine is back. You're welcome."

Added CREEM CEO JOHN MARTIN, "Calling ourselves ‘AMERICA’s only rock 'n' roll magazine’ used to be a joke — but today it's the truth. It's 2022 and CREEM stands alone."

The new CREEM features original art by the RAYMOND PETITBON (responsible for SONIC YOUTH's "Goo" album cover, among others), with untold stories from THE WHO and TERRY ALLEN, a reassessment of THE OSMONDS’ metal album and revival of their STARS CARS column with SLASH, while featuring newcomers like SPECIAL INTEREST, VIAGRA BOYS, and AMYL & THE SNIFFERS, alongside rising rappers LIL AARON and KEIYAA.

This FRIDAY, CREEM will release a limited run of DAVID BOWIE special edition magazines to celebrate the release of BRETT MORGEN’s "Moonage Daydream." In partnership with film studio NEON, the magazine offers a look at BOWIE past, present and future – included with every copy of CREEM’s first issue digitally and physically. Select creem.com shop purchases from SEPTEMBER 16th-19th will also include the special edition and CREEM will be releasing exclusive BOWIE content all weekend on INSTAGRAM.

