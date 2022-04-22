August '22 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO AUGUST '22 Ratings out TODAY for COLUMBIA, SC, GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, SPRINGFIELD, MA, and TOLEDO. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming FRIDAY (9/23), AUGUST '22 Ratings for COLORADO SPRINGS, DES MOINES, MOBILE, SPOKANE and WICHITA.

